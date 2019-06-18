Two Dead in Pahalgam During Rafting Championship in Honour of Guide Who Died in Similar Incident

Srinagar: A rafting championship turned tragic in Kashmir’s tourist resort Pahalgam when two people died in an incident of boat capsize. The championship was organized in honour of Rouf Ahmad Dar, the tourist guide who lost his life while saving five tourists in Lidder stream.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku Raja, an employee of the tourism department, and Sanjna, a tourist from Jammu.

Reports said that the boat was carrying ten people, including Raja and Sanjana, when it met with an accident in the fast-flowing river in Anantnag’s Pahalgam.

The SDRF personnel, police and local volunteers rescued them and were rushed to a nearby hospital where Rinku and Sanjna were declared brought dead.

One of the eight injured people is said to be critical and has been shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel said the boat capsized in the river during the three-day championship, which was started on

Monday, in honour of brave heart Rouf Ahmad Dar.

Samphel said the incident took place when the rafting for the day had been concluded and Raja and Sanjana treaded with a boat in the river.

On May 31, Dar died while saving five tourists, two of them foreigners, after their boat capsized in river Lidder near Mawoora area of Pahalgam.

(With inputs from Aakash Hassan)