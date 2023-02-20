CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Dead in Violent Clash over Parking Dispute in Patna District, 7 Held
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 08:59 IST

Patna, India

The police have arrested seven people, including the village chief, and heavy deployment of security has been made in the area. (Photo: PTI)

While two people died, at least five were injured in the incident and were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital

Two people have died following violence between two groups, with firing by one group, in a village on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday, police said.

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Jethuli village in Patna district over a parking dispute and a mob even set fire to a few buildings in the village during the violence.

While two people died, at least five were injured in the incident and were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

The police have arrested seven people, including the village chief, and heavy deployment of security has been made in the area.

“A fight between two groups escalated into violence with firing by one group. Five people were injured. We have got information about two deaths. Seven accused, including the village chief, arrested. Police to camp in Jethuli until the situation normalises. The situation is stabilising," said Syed Imran Masood, Superintendent of Police, City.

“One accused’s house was set on fire and was brought under control. Some locals said that shots were fired in front of one police SI. If such a thing happened then, it is a serious matter and will be probed," added the SP City.

(With ANI inputs) 

February 20, 2023, 08:59 IST
last updated:February 20, 2023, 08:59 IST
