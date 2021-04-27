US Embassy Assures of Necessary Precautions After 2 Die & More than 100 Diplomatic Staff in India Test Positive

A US embassy spokesperson said necessary precautions were being taken to safeguard health of US diplomatic staff in India after two died of them and more than 100 tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent weeks.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation & taking necessary measures to safeguard health & wellbeing of our employees, including offering vaccines to them. Due to privacy concerns, we’re unable to share additional information. We offer our deepest sympathy to the people of India who are suffering during this global pandemic," US Embassy spokesperson told ANI on Tuesday

More than 100 US diplomatic staff in India have tested positive in recent weeks even as two deaths have been reported, according to a report by CNN.

The US operates five consulates in different cities and an embassy in New Delhi.

US personnel, family members and locally employed staff in India only began receiving their Covid vaccines within the past two weeks, the report said.

According to latest updates, more than 3.23 lakh people tested positive in the country, according to latest updates taking the cumulative caseload to over 1.76 crore. India has been reporting the highest cases since last week.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily Covid-19 new cases, the ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his US counterpart on Monday as the Biden administration swung into action to assist India in its fight against the pandemic.

The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies to raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines to critical life-saving drugs to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The United States is now exploring options to provide oxygen and related supplies. The Department of Defense and USAID (United States Agency for International Development) are pursuing options to provide oxygen generation systems.

India has administered 14,19,11,223 anti-Covid shots so far.

With the third phase of the vaccination drive about to roll out from 1 May, the central government has issued a set of guidelines for the states regarding systematic implementation of the drive.

Addressing a letter to officials of all states and UTs, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that necessary preparations need to be made well in advance to ensure that eligible citizens are able tocan get vaccinated seamlessly.

Regarding the registration for the drive, Bhushan said it will continue to be mandatory for all government and private vaccination centres to register on the CoWIN system, regardless of the source of the vaccine doses.

The eligibility conditions for any health facility for registration as a CVC also remains unchanged.

