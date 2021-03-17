2 Dead, Others Hurt In Georgia Massage Parlour Shooting

Woodstock (US) (AP) A shooting at an Atlanta-area massage parlour left two dead and several more injured on Tuesday, authorities said. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Authorities late Tuesday were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-coloured SUV. The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page, asking people to share the images that show the man near the vehicle. They described the man as a suspect, and asked that anyone who recognises him or the vehicle call 911.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. (AP) .

