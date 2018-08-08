2 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede at Rajaji Hall Before Karunanidhi's Last Rites

At least 2 people were killed and 33 injured during a stampede at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's mortal remains were kept.According to media reports, one elderly man and a woman aged 60 succumbed to injuries.All of the injured have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai. Those hurt included eight women. Some of them were police personnel who were trying to manage the unruly crowd.After the stampede, Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin urged people to remain calm.“I did not want anything for myself. All I want is a fitting tribute to Kalaignar,” he said, adding, “Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace," he said.The famed sands of the Marina Beach will be the final resting place for DMK doyen M Karunanidhi, with the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordering the state's AIADMK government to allow his burial there.The court's order was greeted with loud chants of "Kalaignar Pugazh Onguga (long live Kalaignar's fame)" by thousands of DMK cadre at the Rajaji Hall, which is 8km away from the high court, where Karunanidhi's mortal remains were kept in state in a golden casket.The central government has declared one-day national mourning in honour of the DMK patriarch. The coffin of the leader bore the words, 'A person who continued to work without rest, now takes rest.'Five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. His funeral will be held with full state honours.