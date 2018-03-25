English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Delhi Police Constables Suspended for Manhandling Journalist at JNU Protest March
A group of journalists had on Saturday protested outside the Delhi Police Headquarters, demanding strict action against the police personnel accused of assaulting and molesting two journalists who were covering the protest march near Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi.
Policewomen roughed up a photojournalist during JNU students' protest on Saturday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: A woman constable and a head constable of the Delhi Police have been suspended for allegedly snatching the camera of a photo-journalist during a protest march organised by JNU students, the department said on Sunday.
On Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom.
They were, however, stopped near Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi by the police, who also resorted to baton-charge and used water cannons to disperse the students participating in the march.
In the clashes that followed, journalists were targeted.
Two journalists had filed separate complaints accusing police personnel of assaulting and molesting media persons.
"On a complaint received from the photo-journalist who had alleged snatching of her camera, a case was registered and taken up for investigation. The camera has since been traced and the police is contacting the photo-journalist to facilitate its restoration," the police said.
Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO, said two police personnel have been placed under suspension.
"On the basis of the preliminary findings of vigilance enquiry for the unprofessional conduct of mishandling the journalist's camera during crowd control, one woman constable of the Delhi Armed Police and one head constable (male) have been placed under suspension," he added.
Also Watch
On Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru University students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom.
They were, however, stopped near Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi by the police, who also resorted to baton-charge and used water cannons to disperse the students participating in the march.
In the clashes that followed, journalists were targeted.
Two journalists had filed separate complaints accusing police personnel of assaulting and molesting media persons.
"On a complaint received from the photo-journalist who had alleged snatching of her camera, a case was registered and taken up for investigation. The camera has since been traced and the police is contacting the photo-journalist to facilitate its restoration," the police said.
Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO, said two police personnel have been placed under suspension.
"On the basis of the preliminary findings of vigilance enquiry for the unprofessional conduct of mishandling the journalist's camera during crowd control, one woman constable of the Delhi Armed Police and one head constable (male) have been placed under suspension," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cheating is a Strong Word But Smith & Co Have Really Stepped Over the Line This Time
- Watch The REEL Movie Awards Only On CNN-News18 At 8:30 PM Tonight
- 'Reality and Enormity of What Happened Still Sinking In,' Says Paine After Miserable Defeat
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice
- Resistance Through Whiskey? How a Country Won a Battle Through a Drink it Distills