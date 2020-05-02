2 Delhi Police Personnels Probing Tablighi Jamaat Case Test Covid-19 Positive
Following this, at least 10-12 other policemen have also been kept in home-quarantine.
COVID19: Lockdown in Delhi
New Delhi: Two policemen of Delhi Police crime branch associated with the probe into the allegations of negligence by the members of Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
A member of the crime branch provided this information to IANS on Friday on the condition of anonymity.
According to police sources, the two policemen tested positive for the virus two-three days ago.
