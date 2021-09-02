2-DG: Granules India Gets Licence from DRDO to Manufacture and Market Covid Drug

Drug firm Granules India on Thursday said it has received licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug, 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

“Granules is working closely with DRDO team to launch the product in India at the earliest," it added.

The drug reduces a patient’s average recovery time by two and half days and oxygen demand by up to 40 percent, the filing said. Shares of Granules India closed at Rs 344.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.22 percent from the previous close.

