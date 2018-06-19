GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh

Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire at Hotel Viraat International situated in Charbagh area, which has one of main railway stations of the city.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
Lucknow: Two people were killed while three were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in the busy Charbagh area early on Tuesday morning.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire at Hotel Viraat International situated in the area, which has one of the main railway stations of the city. Initially, five people were injured, of which two succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

"The fire was mostly contained in the front area. The rooms were not impacted. We have evacuated 35 guests from the hotel, while the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital," police said, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.




This is the second major fire in the city this month. Two weeks ago, flames had engulfed a temporary roadside cotton mattress, pillow sale and cotton beating outlet on a vacant plot in Behta Saboli near Gulachin temple under Vikasnagar police station.

Massive plumes of smoke that rose from the burning cotton spread fast in the air causing breathing distress among locals and lead to panic. However, no casualty was reported. The chief fire officer said that fire started probably after someone threw a lit cigarette near cotton bales.


| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
