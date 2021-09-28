2 Die in Patna As Over Speeding Car Crushes 7 During Morning Walk

Two died in Bihar’s capital Patna, on Tuesday, as an over-speeding car crushed seven people out for morning walk. The accident occurred on NH 30 near Ramkrishna Nagar police station area.

The car running at a high speed crushed several people out for a morning walk. All the seven people were residents of the Ramakrishna Nagar and Sarangpur area. Two people died on the spot while five others are said to be seriously injured.

The car driver and another occupant of the vehicle were overpowered by the locals after the accident. Later police arrested the two. However, an angry mob protested by blocking roads as police tried to save the two accused held hostage by locals. The angry mob also damaged a police vehicle. The police later brought the situation under control.

According to the police, the angry mob vandalized the car and thrashed the car driver. The local police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued the driver and his friend. The injured were taken to the hospital by the police.

The police have also seized the crashed car and registered an FIR in this case. Local residents alleged that such accidents have become normal on NH 30. The locals held police responsible for their negligence in controlling traffic.

