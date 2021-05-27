India’s top Covid-19 adviser Dr VK Paul on Thursday said that recipients must stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. However, if in case people have got different jabs, there is no cause for concern. The statement has come after 20 villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district were administered a dose of Covaxin after the first dose of Covishield, triggering fear of an ill-effect among people.

“Two different doses are safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis," the doctor added.

(details awaited)

