'2 Din Mein Result De Denge': Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Triggers Gang Rivalry as FB Post Warns of 'Revenge'

Days after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa, a social media handle linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana has condemned the murder and warned of a “retaliatory attack”.

“Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days”, says the Facebook story shared by the handle named after Bawana — a dreaded criminal who faces several cases of murder and ransom and is currently in Tihar jail.

The threat follows two days after a similar post was put up by a handle named after Bhuppi Rana, also a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The post said the Bishnoi gang had falsely alleged that Moose Wala had aided in the killings of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vicky Middukhera, and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara.



“Sidhu Moose Wala played no role in these murders. We are making it clear, every person who has helped in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder will be accounted for. His death will be avenged very soon. We will always support his family and friends,” the post said.

ASpecial Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is following various leads including the role of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar groups, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

According to the Punjab Police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moose Wala. Canada-based Goldy Brar, member of the Bishnoi gang, had taken the responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case. The questioning took place after the Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moose Wala. The state government will extend full cooperation to this panel, including roping in any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mann said.

