2 Doctors Among 4 Staff Injured as Covid-19 Victims Kin Attack Over 'Negligence' in UP Hospital

Two doctors and as many healthcare workers of a government Covid-19 hospital here were injured Sunday after the family of a 65-year-old woman attacked them alleging delay in admission and oxygen supply, police said. Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajendra Prasad said the Covid-infected woman was admitted to the hospital in Phephana village around 3.00 am in serious condition and passed away soon afterward. The family alleged that they were made to wait for around half-an-hour at the hospital before admission and their patient was given oxygen after one hour of being admitted, police said.

Chief Medical Officer Prasad said after the woman passed away, her family members got angry and accused the hospital staff of negligence. They indulged in vandalism and attacked the hospital staff in which Dr Pritam Kumar Pandey, Dr Sharad Kumar, and health workers Kishan Kumar and Rizwan injured, the CMO said. The family members also damaged the personal vehicles of some doctors, he said. Police reached the spot after it was informed about the incident, the CMO said, adding a case will be filed in this connection.

Phephana police station SHO Sanjay Tripathi said the woman’s family members were adamant on taking her body for cremation, and also demanded action against the doctors and a compensation for the deceased. He said the police was able to pacify them after much effort.

The SHO also said a case will be registered after a complaint is received from the hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here