2 DRG Constables Injured in IED Blasts Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A search operation was still underway in the area. (Representational Image: PTI)

The incident took place around 9.15 am in Kurusnar police station area when a joint team of the DRG and ITBP was out on an area domination operation.

Two constables of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured on Tuesday after Naxals triggered serial improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am in Kurusnar police station area when a joint team of the DRG and Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on an area domination operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, located over 300 km from the state capital Raipur, Naxals detonated serial blasts in which two DRG constables received injuries, he said. The injured personnel, identified as Sanau Vadde and Ramji Potai, were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

But, as a precautionary measure, they will be airlifted to Raipur for further medical treatment, the official said.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

first published:March 29, 2022, 12:19 IST