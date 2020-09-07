2 DRI Officials Injured While Apprehending Gold Smuggling Racket in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials were injured while apprehending gold smuggling team near Calicut airport in Kerala on Sunday.

According to the Police, Albert and Najeeb were injured after they started to track the culprits on input of gold smuggling through Karipur airport.

Police officials say that the cleaning staff had handed over the smuggled gold to carriers waiting outside the airport on a car. The DRI team then followed the culprits in a car and a pillion.

The team of DRI officials then waylaid the smugglers’ car with their bike.

The suspected smugglers tried to flee by ramming their car into the bike, however the car lost control and rammed into an electric post on the road side. Albert and Najeeb sustained injuries during the incident.

According to officials, the motorcycle of the DRI officials was "totally crushed" in the "ambush deliberately carried out" by the smugglers while the officials were trying to intercept the culprits’ car carrying smuggled gold.

Fazal, one of the culprits in the car, ran into the nearby paddy field with the gold, which was later recovered by the DRI officials. However, Fazal managed to escape and DRI is on lookout for him.

The other culprit, Nissar, who was driving the car, has been arrested. Kondotty Police has booked the two under attempt to murder for ramming their car on DRI officials.