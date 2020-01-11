Take the pledge to vote

2 Drunk Passengers Offloaded from Private Plane as They Create Ruckus for More Drinks on Flight

Airline authorities said the two passengers were drunk and created ruckus inside the aircraft asking for more drinks to be served. The cabin crew then complained to the pilot who decided to taxi the plane back to the bay.

PTI

January 11, 2020
2 Drunk Passengers Offloaded from Private Plane as They Create Ruckus for More Drinks on Flight
Chennai: Two inebriated passengers bound for Malaysia were on Saturday deplaned from a private airliner after they allegedly created ruckus onboard the flight ahead of its take off from the airport here.

The plane resumed its journey after a delay of about one hour, airport sources said.

Airline authorities said the two passengers were drunk and created ruckus inside the aircraft asking for more drinks to be served.

The cabin crew then complained to the pilot who decided to taxi the plane back to the bay.

Later, the disruptive passengers were offloaded from the plane and handed over to airport police.

