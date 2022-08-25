CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Earthquakes of 4.1 and 3.2 Magnitude Hit Jammu and Kashmir in 1 Hour

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 08:06 IST

Jammu, India

The epicentre of the quakes was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image)

No loss of life or property damage was reported

Two earthquakes, of magnitudes 4.1 and 3.2, hit Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night but no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the quakes was 62 kilometers northeast of Katra area in Jammu region at a depth of 5 kilometers, they said.

On Tuesday, six earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir but there was no report of loss of life or damage to any property.

The quakes hit Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

first published:August 25, 2022, 08:06 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 08:06 IST