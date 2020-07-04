2 Elderly People Die By Suicide After Jumping Into Ganga Canal in Separate Incidents

Two elderly persons allegedly ended their lives by jumping into the Ganga canal in separate incidents here, police said on Saturday.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Barham Singh, jumped into the canal to end his life as he was frustrated over his illness in Bhopa village Friday evening, they said.

In another incident, a woman ended her life by jumping into the canal near Bhokarhedi village Friday evening, police said. She has been identified as Premvati, 65, they said.

The boy was recovered and further investigation is on, police said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).