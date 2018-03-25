2 Encounters in 24 Hours, UP Police Shoot Dead Two Wanted Men

In the last 24 hours, two dreaded criminals have been shot dead in an encounter in Noida and Saharanpur. Five others, allegedly wanted in various cases, were injured in separate gunfights.The slain criminals have been identified as Shrawan Chaudhary and Ahsan.According to police, Chaudhary was killed during a gunfight with police in Noida, and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him. The criminal was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.The whereabouts of Ahsan, the criminal shot dead in western UP’s Saharanpur, was known after the police got an information at 12:10 am that a bike-borne miscreant had shot a man and escaped with cash.“After the emergency call, the police alerted all its checkpoints in Saharanpur. One of the checkpoints on Chilkana Road saw the two men speeding on a motorcycle and asked them to stop. But instead of stopping the two-wheeler, the men fired at the police personnel. In retaliation, the police shot at Ahsan,” a police officer said.It was later known that the man was wanted in robbery cases. The police offer said that Ahsan died on his way to a hospital. A stolen motorcycle and a 9 millimetre handgun has been recovered from him.Meanwhile, the five injured have been identified as Jitender, Rahul, Sonu, Raees and Javed. A police constable, identified as Sachin, and a sub-inspector have also been wounded.Jitender, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest, was injured during an encounter in Dadri town, and Rahul and Sonu were wounded in Ghaziabad encounter. While a motorcycle, gun and cartridges have been recovered from Rahul, constable Sachin was injured during a gunfight with him.In UP’s Muzaffarnagar district, Raees and Javed were wounded after the police personnel shot at them. Police said that their officers shot in retaliation when the duo opened fire on them. Shoveer Nagar sub-inspector was injured in the incident.According to police, Raees has 10 criminal cases against him and Javed was wanted in six cases, including murder.Last month, as many as 24 wanted criminals were arrested and one gangster killed in 15 police encounters reported from 10 districts of the state in 48 hours. The encounters were reported from Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Hapur, Meerut, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Kanpur and Lucknow.According to figures released by the director general of police headquarters in January, Uttar Pradesh police had gunned down 31 notorious criminals in less than a year.