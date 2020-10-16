News18 Logo

india

1-MIN READ

2 Fall Off Bridge Into Mula River In Pune

Two people are feared drowned after they fell off Bhide bridge on Mula river in Pune's Deccan Gymkhana area on Friday evening, fire brigade officials said. Saurabh Kamble (17) and Omkar Udhbhate (21) were posing for photographs when the incident happened, Fire Brigade official Sanjay Naiknavre said.

Saurabh Kamble (17) and Omkar Udhbhate (21) were posing for photographs when the incident happened, Fire Brigade official Sanjay Naiknavre said.

“Kamble lost his balance and fell and Udhbhate went over while trying to grab hold of him,” he said quoting a friend who was with them. Their bodies have not been found as yet, he added. PTI SPK BNM BNM 10162307 NNNN.

  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 23:33 IST
