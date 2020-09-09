Rs 500 Fine, Electricity & Water Cut Off: 2 Families Face Social Boycott Over Public Toilet Dispute in MP

Two families are facing social boycott for three days after they opposed the construction of a public toilet near their farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. Village members have also cut off electricity and water connections to their properties and have warned locals against interacting with the victims with a fine of Rs 500.

The ordeal began after the families opposed the construction undertaken by the Gram Panchayat citing the closure of access routes to their farmlands and damages to their crops due to the pit dug for the toilets.

After heated arguments, village members held a meeting of Gram Sabha and announced a diktat that the two families in question would face social boycott. Later, the village Kotwar (watchman) announced the decision to be followed by the village.

The victims hail from Sarasdoli village that falls under the jurisdiction of Mehadwani police station in tribal-dominated Dindori district.

The affected families who earn their livelihood by selling vegetables and by running a small tea stall in the village are facing severe difficulties in procuring essential items such as milk and ration as local shopkeepers ostracise them.

"For the last three days, my vegetables got destroyed because nobody bought anything. We have no earning," said Keshav Kacchwah, head of one of the affected families. Shivprasad Sahu, who runs a tea stall, said he is also facing similar circumstances.

Senior district administrative officials of the district are yet to take cognizance of the matter.

Mehadwani police station in-charge, Vijay Goathariya said that he had visited the said village and took details by speaking to both the sides in the matter. "Action will be taken after discussion with officers from Janpad Panchayat. Role of those accused of handing out social boycott will be also be probed," added the officer.