2 Foreign Nationals Test Positive for Omicron in Telangana
2 Foreign Nationals Test Positive for Omicron in Telangana

Both are asymptomatic. (Representational pic: Reuters)

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health said.

Two foreign nationals, who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday.

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said.

The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

first published:December 15, 2021, 13:29 IST