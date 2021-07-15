2 Fraudsters Held For Duping People Of Rs 13 Lakh In The Name Of Ola Cabs

The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has arrested two fraudsters who duped many people in Delhi-NCR in the name of a cab company. These accused promised people to get them an Ola cab in return for an investment. The fraudsters extorted a total of Rs 13 lakh from different people before they fled away.

According to RK Singh, Additional Commissioner, Economic Offenses Wing, 10 people, including Israr, who was a victim of the fraud, had lodged a complaint with the Economic Offenses Wing. As per the complaint, Israr had met a man named Ravindra Sharma alias Raj who impersonated to be a representative of Road Runner Cab.

The fraudster lured him into investing Rs 76,000 in Road Runner Cab and promised a good profit in return. Israr was told that under this scheme, Ola would buy a cab in his name and even take care of all the other expenses. The fraudsters also promised a daily income of Rs 510 and told that this amount will be deposited directly in the bank account of the investors. For a few days, people even received this money in the account, but it soon stopped.

The victims told police that the accused collected a huge amount by luring people into the scheme and fled away. Based on this complaint, the Economic Offence wing had registered a case last year.

During the probe, police scrutinised all the documents present with them and found that Mukesh Bijender Lal Sharma and Jaiprakash were the main accused. While accused Mukesh did not take part in the investigation and fled away, Jaiprakash too was not cooperating with the police.

Later, under the supervision of ACP Kaushik, the team of SI Anand Prakash and Shivdev Singh arrested Mukesh from Mumbai. A graduate of the University of Delhi, Mukesh was living in a rented house.

Soon the second accused Jaiprakash was also arrested by police. Jaiprakash who belonged to UP’s Kanpur had been living in Delhi NCR for the past 20 years. Before the arrest, he was living in Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan area where he ran a small business.

