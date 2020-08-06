2 Girls Drown in Flood Waters of Saryu River in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Two girls drowned in the flood waters of Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Gayghat village in Dhanghta area, they said.

Shanthi (8) and her sister Gyatri (10) drowned in the flood water which had reached their village, said District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta. The bodies have been recovered, he added.