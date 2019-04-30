Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2 Girls Excel with 100% as Karnataka Declares 10th Result 2019 for Over 8 Lakh Students

Srujana D from Bengaluru South and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik from Uttara Kannada district have secured the first position by scoring a 100% marks.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Girls Excel with 100% as Karnataka Declares 10th Result 2019 for Over 8 Lakh Students
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced on Tuesday with 73.7% students clearing their exams. This year, with a strength of 8,41,666 students, the pass percentage was 1.8% higher than in 2018.

The Karnataka Class 10 results were declared by Umashankar, Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary education in Bengaluru.

With the declaration of the results, two girls have been enjoying the spotlight for scoring cent percent marks in the examination. Srujana D from Bengaluru South and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik from Uttara Kannada district have secured the first position by scoring a hundred per cent on the total 625 marks. Eleven students secured the second position with 624 marks.

Under the SSLC syllabus, the first language amounts to 125 marks, 100 marks each for second and third language followed by 100 marks each for Science, Mathematics and Social Sciences.

District Hassan has the highest pass percentage at 89.33% followed by Ramnagara with 88.49% and Bengaluru rural with 88.34%. Yadgir has the lowest pass percentage at 53.95%.

Overall, 1,626 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage, while 46 schools had zero pass percentage. Among the girls, 79.59% passed the exam while 68.46% of the boys cleared the Karnataka SSLC examination in 2019.

"I used to spend about two hours everyday studying. I expected 625 marks but I lost one mark in Social Science in the multiple choice questions. I want to be an IIT-ian," said Pragathi Gowda from Hassan, who scored 624 marks.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the students on Twitter.

"I am happy that the pass percentage is higher than last year. Congratulations to all the students and schools for their hard work. Those students who have been unsuccessful need not be disappointed. Face the exams next time with more hard work and be successful," he tweeted.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram