English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Girls from Govt-Run Patna Shelter Brought Dead to Hospital Shortly After Complaints Lead to Police Raid
Police had raided the Asra shelter home on Saturday and arrested a 50-year-old man after receiving complaints from the inmates that he was forcing them to elope with him in exchange for gifts.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Patna: Two girls from a state-run shelter home were brought dead to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Saturday, hours after the police raided the premises and arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly luring the inmates to elope with him.
Sources said that prime facie it appears the functionaries of the Asra shelter home, which is run by the Social Welfare Department in Patna’s Nepali Nagar area, concealed the deaths from the police.
Doctors at PMCH told News18 that the bodies were brought to the hospital on Saturday evening and the post-mortem was completed by night. A large contingent of Patna Police reached the shelter home on Sunday morning to investigate the matter.
Close on the heels of horrific revelations of rapes at a state-run shelter in Muzaffarpur, police had raided the Asra home in Patna after receiving complaints that a 50-year-old man named Ram Nagina Singh alias Banarasi, who lived nearby, was trying to persuade them to flee in exchange for gifts.
"We visited the shelter home and questioned the inmates and others. We also interrogated Banarasi. He was arrested and sent to jail. Security has been tightened around the shelter home," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna, Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu had told PTI on Saturday.
Asked about Banarasi's motive, he had said the matter was still under investigation. "It appeared that he had, indeed, asked some of the girls to run away and promised them gifts," Sudhanshu said.
The case is likely to turn up the heat on the Nitish Kumar government following the Muzaffarpur horror, wherein more than 30 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time by the chief of the NGO that used to run the facility, which has since been closed.
Also Watch
Sources said that prime facie it appears the functionaries of the Asra shelter home, which is run by the Social Welfare Department in Patna’s Nepali Nagar area, concealed the deaths from the police.
Doctors at PMCH told News18 that the bodies were brought to the hospital on Saturday evening and the post-mortem was completed by night. A large contingent of Patna Police reached the shelter home on Sunday morning to investigate the matter.
Close on the heels of horrific revelations of rapes at a state-run shelter in Muzaffarpur, police had raided the Asra home in Patna after receiving complaints that a 50-year-old man named Ram Nagina Singh alias Banarasi, who lived nearby, was trying to persuade them to flee in exchange for gifts.
"We visited the shelter home and questioned the inmates and others. We also interrogated Banarasi. He was arrested and sent to jail. Security has been tightened around the shelter home," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna, Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu had told PTI on Saturday.
Asked about Banarasi's motive, he had said the matter was still under investigation. "It appeared that he had, indeed, asked some of the girls to run away and promised them gifts," Sudhanshu said.
The case is likely to turn up the heat on the Nitish Kumar government following the Muzaffarpur horror, wherein more than 30 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time by the chief of the NGO that used to run the facility, which has since been closed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics
- Vishwaroopam 2 Proved That Even a Brilliant Actor Like Kamal Haasan is Not Infallible
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...