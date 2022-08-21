CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » 2 Girls Killed, More Than 12 People Injured as Tractor Trolley Overturns in UP
1-MIN READ

2 Girls Killed, More Than 12 People Injured as Tractor Trolley Overturns in UP

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 14:09 IST

Etah, India

File representational photo

File representational photo

The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village

Two teenage girls were killed and over a dozen pilgrims injured when a tractor trolley returning from Vrindavan lost control and overturned here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on the Etah-Agra highway near Babasa village, they said. Circle Officer K Singh said the tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned and rolled down into roadside ditch.

The two girls have been identified as Shristi (12) and Nita (15), police said. The condition of another girl Arti (15) is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to Agra for better treatment, police said. The condition of others was stated to be stable, police added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 14:09 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 14:09 IST