Liverpool (AP) James Rodrguez scored twice and assisted fellow Colombian Yerry Mina’s header as Everton beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday for a fourth successive win at the start of the Premier League season. Coupled with progress in the League Cup, Everton has made its best start to a season since the 19th century with seven wins out of seven. Everton, which last won the English championship in 1985, is top of the early standings.

Everton has the leading scorer across Europe’s top five leagues after Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the hosts in front in the 16th minute with his ninth goal of the season in all competitions. The prolific form has earned Calvert-Lewin a first call-up to England but there was less joy for another member of Gareth Southgate’s squad goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The England No. 1 was at fault for Neal Maupay’s equalizer, failing to hold Leandro Trossard’s volley hammered into the turf. He was grateful to the club’s Colombia connection as Rodrguez’s free kick presented Mina with his first Goodison Park goal in first-half stoppage time.

Rodrguez then took his tally to three goals since signing from Real Madrid with a pair of far-post finishes in the second half from crosses by Richarlison’s replacement, Alex Iwobi, and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Yves Bissouma volleyed in a late consolation for Brighton, which has three points from four games. (AP) .

