2 Grenades, Human Blood Found From Terror Suspects’ House in Delhi; Body Recovered

Two hand grenades and traces of human blood were found from the rented accommodation of the two people who were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a body has been recovered by the police on Saturday. Sources said body was chopped in eight pieces after the killing, adding that the deceased was possibly connected to a drug racket. The police is yet to identify the body.

The police has said two accused- Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad- were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes. Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

“During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered. Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team,” Nalwa said.

The police will launch a probe and ascertain whose blood was in the house and if the two suspects had killed anyone.

Jagga and Naushad were arrested ahead of the Republic Day celebration with three pistols and 22 live cartridges. While Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, the police said Naushad had been associated with terror outfit ‘Harkat ul-Ansar’.

Jagga, a member of the notorious ‘Bambiha’ gang, has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, police said, adding he is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, Naushad has been a life convict in two cases of murder and has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act, Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying.

“In the last one year or so, there have been many instances that confirmed that the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country and leaders of terror outfits operating from there have influenced gangsters in Punjab to involve themselves in anti-India activities. The arrests of Naushad, who has links with a terror outfit, and Jagga belonging to a criminal gang in Punjab, together give reasons to believe that terror outfits and gangsters are conspiring together against our nation,” an officer said as reported by HT.

(With PTI inputs)

