2 Gujarat Constables Suspended for Shooting TikTok Video With Police Van While on Duty
Representative Image.
Rajkot: Two police constables were suspended in Rajkot in Gujarat for shooting and uploading a video on social media video app TikTok while on duty, an official said on Sunday.
A former traffic warden had posed on the bonnet of the police control room (PCR) van driven by a constable while another policeman was shooting the video, the official said.
"Two constables of A-division police station were suspended after they were found to be involved in recording a video using a PCR van while on duty. They uploaded the video on Tiktok," A-division police inspector NK Jadeja said.
An inquiry ordered by police commissioner Manoj Agarwal revealed that constable Amit Pragji was driving the van and constable Nilesh Poonabhai was recording the video from a distance, he said.
Both Pragji and Poonabhai have been placed under suspension, he said.
"The video was shot around a month and a half ago in Ramnath Para police line locality," Jadeja said.
The action comes a few days after woman Lok Rakshak Dal constable Arpita Chaudhary was suspended for recording a video of her dancing inside a police station in Mehsana and uploading it on TikTok.
