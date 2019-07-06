Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Haryana Men Killed, 3 Injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri

The car plunged into a 600 metre deep gorge killing two men in their twenties on the spot and leaving three injured including two women.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
2 Haryana Men Killed, 3 Injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri
Representative image.
Pauri: Two persons were killed and three others injured on Saturday when their car fell into a deep gorge in the district.

The car was on its way to Satpuli when it met with the accident a km away from Gumkhal, Kotdwar Circle Officer JR Joshi said.

The car plunged into a 600 metre deep gorge killing two men in their twenties on the spot and leaving three injured including two women.

The deceased were from Rohtak in Haryana while the two women injured were Shivani and Diptifrom Delhi and Gurgaon respectively, Joshi said.

The other person injured was a man from Faridabad in Haryana. They have all been hospitalised, Joshi said.

