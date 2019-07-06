English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Haryana Men Killed, 3 Injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri
The car plunged into a 600 metre deep gorge killing two men in their twenties on the spot and leaving three injured including two women.
Representative image.
Loading...
Pauri: Two persons were killed and three others injured on Saturday when their car fell into a deep gorge in the district.
The car was on its way to Satpuli when it met with the accident a km away from Gumkhal, Kotdwar Circle Officer JR Joshi said.
The car plunged into a 600 metre deep gorge killing two men in their twenties on the spot and leaving three injured including two women.
The deceased were from Rohtak in Haryana while the two women injured were Shivani and Diptifrom Delhi and Gurgaon respectively, Joshi said.
The other person injured was a man from Faridabad in Haryana. They have all been hospitalised, Joshi said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar
- Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3
- Why this Photo of Malala Yousafzai is Making People Call the Canadian Politician a 'Hypocrite'
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results