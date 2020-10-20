2 Held for Killing Buffalo Trader in East Delhi's Gazipur: Police

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a buffalo trader over a monetary dispute in east Delhi's Gazipur, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gagan Bindra and Mohammad Anas, they added.

A vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized, the police said, adding that the accused owed money to the deceased, Omkar Sharma. The body of Sharma, a resident of Haryana's Jind, was found from the Gazipur Dairy Farm area with multiple stab injuries on Friday.

The accused were arrested on Monday, a senior police officer said. Interrogation revealed that Bindra bought buffaloes from Sharma and owed around Rs 15 to 20 lakh to him, the police said.

"On the day of the incident, Bindra and Anas took Sharma to the Yamuna khadar area on the pretext of returning the buffaloes that Bindra had purchased from him. The accused killed Sharma by stabbing him multiple times," the officer said. The accused subsequently dumped the body in the Gazipur Dairy Farm area, the police added.