2 Held for Pulling Model's Skirt in Indore, They Deny the Charge

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly harassing a woman model on Sunday when she was driving her scooter on a busy road in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.In a series of tweets, the woman had alleged that two persons had tried to pull her skirt and asked her to show "what lies underneath"?"The accused duo are identified as Lucky and Bunty, aged between 20 years and 25 years. They are booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters.He said the accused duo work in a ready-made garment shop in Pardeshipura area of the city. "They didn't have any criminal background," the DIG said.Mishra said the police arrested the duo on the basis of the statement of the woman who had alleged harassment."However, police are yet to find any witnesses to the purported incident," he said, adding they are probing the case from all the angles.The officer said though the accused have admitted that their motorcycle had collided with the scooter of the woman, but they have denied trying to pull her skirt, as claimed by the woman."Police arrested the accused on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera. However, police have not yet come across the footage showing that the two tried to pull the skirt of the woman," the DIG said.He said the police were informed about the purported incident 24 hours after the model claimed it had taken place.In a series of tweets on Monday, the woman stated that two persons had allegedly tried to pull her skirt when she was driving her scooter on a busy road in Indore on Sunday."Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my Activa and said, 'dikhao iske niche kya hai?' (show us, what is underneath). I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident"."It happened on one of the busiest roads of indore, and nobody tried to stop them. They ran away, and I couldn't even see their number. I've never felt so helpless. I'm not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn't do anything," she had said in another tweet.The woman had also posted pictures of the "injury" she claimed to have suffered in the "accident", along with the tweets.She had urged the media through the twitter to keep her name secret.The woman today told reporters that the attitude of some people in the society towards the women's way of dressing is responsible for growing incidents of eve-teasing."..The real reason behind this incident was the filthy thinking of some people in the society about the girls wearing short dresses," she said, adding that the society needs to change its "thinking about the girls' dresses".Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had yesterday termed the incident "shameful" and ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Indore district collector to take necessary action.Police had registered a case against unidentified persons yesterday and set up a five-member special team, headed by a city superintendent of police (CSP), to investigate the matter.