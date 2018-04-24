2 Held in Case of a Woman Inappropriately Touching Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab

Several Sikh organisations on Tuesday converged at Bhundad village of Muktsar district in Punjab to demand case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in connection with incident of a woman violating the Sikh maryada and picking up Shri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, from the gurdwara.Since the accused woman Sapna Rani's family is a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, the Sikh organisations have demanded registration of a case against the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the case under Section 120 B of the IPC.Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the case. The Dera followers are known as 'Premis'.Amrik Singh Ajnala, Baljit Singh Daduwal, were among the leaders present at the dharna.On Monday, a woman who had come to the village gurdwara removed the cover of the Guru Granth Sahib Beed, lifted the holy book and carried it till the gate of the gurdwara where she was stopped by villagers. The video cameras installed at the facility recorded the entire incident.Terming the incident as handiwork of Dera 'Premis', the protesters demanded that Dera chief be brought on a production warrant to Kot Bhai police station and should be questioned in the case.Fearing trouble, the police increased its presence at the village.Sick of family discord, the woman Sapna Rani had come to the gurdwara to swear by the holy book and unable to control her emotions she picked up the holy book. She was accompanied by her brother-in-law and children to the gurdwara.