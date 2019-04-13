2 Held in Connection with Lynching of Man in Jharkhand

Two persons have been arrested in connection with lynching of a man and injuring three others for allegedly slicing flesh from a bull's carcass in Gumla district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on April 11.Sanjay Sahu and Jeevan Sahu were arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gumla district, Anjani Kumar Jha said.Seven persons were identified in connection with the case and efforts are on to trace the other five accused, he said.The officer said two FIRs were lodged in connection with the incident.The first FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC, while the second FIR was lodged against the three injured - Blasius Tirkey, Peter Kerketta and Jamarius Minz - under the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005, the SP said.Asked whether the three injured have been arrested, Jha said they are under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.A special team is investigating the matter, he said.A man was killed and three others were injured on Thursday after residents of Jurmi village in Jharkhand's Gumla district beat them up, alleging they were slicing flesh from a bull's carcass.The deceased has been identified as Prakash Lakra.