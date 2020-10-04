2 Held In Noida With 130 Kg Cannabis In Car

Noida (UP): Two men carrying 130 kg of cannabis worth Rs 45 lakh in a car were arrested after a gunfight with police here on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. The men were injured in the encounter that broke out at the Sector 20 police station area in the morning, he said.

“The car was intercepted by the local police for checking but the passengers tried to flee. A gunfight broke out and the duo was injured in retaliatory firing by the police, the police spokesperson said. “As much as 130 kilogram of cannabis was recovered from the car. It is pegged worth Rs 45 lakh, he added.

Two illegal firearms along with some ammunition were seized from the duo, the police said. The accused were taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

