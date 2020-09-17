2 Held in UP for Posting Objectionable Pictures of PM Modi on Social Media

Two people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday for posting objectionable pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social networking sites, police said.

Mannu Ram and Ankit Yadav were arrested and booked under the IT Act for sharing objectionable pictures of the prime minister on Facebook and WhatsApp, SHO Sukhpura Virendra Yadav said.

Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. As the leader of the world’s largest democracy, he enjoys immense popularity within the country and abroad.