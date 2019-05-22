Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2 Hizbul Militants Killed as Gunfight Breaks Out with Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora village of Kulgam district after receiving reports about the presence of militants there.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Hizbul Militants Killed as Gunfight Breaks Out with Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (File photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

"The two slain militants were affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. Their identities are being ascertained," police sources said.

The gunfight took place on Wednesday morning in Gopalpora village after the security forces started a search operation in the area following reports of the presence of militants.

The police sources said that searches were still going on at the site and the security operation in the area has not been called off yet.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam district.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram