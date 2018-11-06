English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Deserter Among Two Hizbul Mujahideen Militants Killed in J&K Encounter
The slain militants have been identified as Mohammad Idrees Sultan alias Chota Abrar, a resident of Safanagri Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan, a resident of Awneera Shopian.
Loading...
Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including an Army deserter, were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of Zainapora of south Kashmir in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.
He said as the search operation was going on, the hiding militants fired on the search party of the forces.
The spokesperson said the forces retaliated the fire, leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed.
The slain militants have been identified as Mohammad Idrees Sultan alias Chota Abrar, a resident of Safanagri Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan, a resident of Awneera Shopian.
"They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were involved in terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.
The spokesperson said Sultan was a deserter from the Indian Army and had joined the militant ranks in April this year. "No collateral damage took place during the operation," he said.
Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he said. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter, he said.
He appealed to the people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can be dangerous due to stray explosive materials. "People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any," the spokesperson said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of Zainapora of south Kashmir in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.
He said as the search operation was going on, the hiding militants fired on the search party of the forces.
The spokesperson said the forces retaliated the fire, leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed.
The slain militants have been identified as Mohammad Idrees Sultan alias Chota Abrar, a resident of Safanagri Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan, a resident of Awneera Shopian.
"They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were involved in terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area," he said.
The spokesperson said Sultan was a deserter from the Indian Army and had joined the militant ranks in April this year. "No collateral damage took place during the operation," he said.
Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he said. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter, he said.
He appealed to the people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can be dangerous due to stray explosive materials. "People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any," the spokesperson said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo a Goal Machine and Money-making Machine for Ambitious Juventus
- PKL 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Haryana Steelers in Thrilling Contest
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...