2 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District
Acting on a credible information, police along with security forces arrested two terrorist identified as Chandi Khatana and Wajid Ali Khatana, both residents of Jandiwada Rajouri.
Representative image.
Srinagar/Jammu: Two terrorists belonging the pro-Pakistan outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, a police spokesman said.
Acting on a credible information, police along with security forces arrested two terrorist identified as Chandi Khatana and Wajid Ali Khatana, both residents of Jandiwada Rajouri, he said. According to police records, both of them were part of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were acting as couriers for active terrorists, spokesman said.
They were also responsible for supplying terrorists with logistics, transporting arms & ammunition and guiding active terrorists for carrying out terror attacks in the area thereby strengthening the terror networks and adding to the terrorist infrastructure in the area, he added.
"Incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. All these incriminating material have been seized by police to probe their complicity in terror crimes," the spokesman said.
A FIR- 59/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Kangan police station
