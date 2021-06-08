2 Hyderabad Doctors Try to Sell Black Fungus Drug Amphotericin for Rs 50,000, Nabbed by Task Force

Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons, including two doctors for illegally selling amphotericin injections, a key drug that used for the treatment of black fungus.

The Hyderabad Police North Zone Task Force team seized six vials, four mobile phones and Rs 29,600 from Dr Dubi Ramesh Kumar, 35, who runs a clinic at Saidabad, Dr Lingala Raghavendra, 37, who working at Nikhil Hospital and Indo US Hospital, Jallu Srikanth, 30, a small-time pharmacist and Mohd Asad, 23 a medical technician working at Medicover Hospital. One accused, identified as Vutla Saidulu, is absconding.

“All five accused were operating as a gang and selling the injections at Rs 50,000 each,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force).

Stories of amphotericin shortage were reported from across the country in May as the country struggled with a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to a list shared by Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda last month, the distribution of Amphotericin B to the states is being done on the basis of the number of mucormycosis cases reported by them. Gujarat was allotted 5,800 vials of the drug, which was about 25% of the total of 23,680 additional vials that the Centre released to the states. The state accounts for a similar proportion, that is a fourth, or 2,281 cases of mucormycosis out of a total of 8,848 in the country as of May 22.

The allocations announced, the Centre said, represent 75% of the total additional doses being sent to the states with the remaining 25% to be sent out depending on further cases of black fungus reported by the states.

