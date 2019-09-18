Bipul Pathak Replaces Rohit Kansal as Principal Secretary of J&K Govt after Major Administrative Rejig
Two IAS and 50 KAS officers were transferred in the reshuffle on Wednesday.
Jammu and Kashmir Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) V.K Birdi addresses a press conference on the 29th day of restrictions, in Srinagar, Monday, Sept 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: In a major reshuffle post the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration on Wednesday transferred two IAS and 50 Kashmir Administrative Service officers.
Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre on August 5 and it will be bifurcated into Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh which will come into being on October 31.
In a separate order, deputy commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan (IAS) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, till further orders, an official spokesman said.
He said the transfer and posting orders have been issued with immediate effect.
Bipul Pathak, IAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, relieving Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the additional charge of the post, the spokesman said.
He said Pathak would also hold the additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology and Science and Technology departments and Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA relieving Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs department, of the additional charge of the posts.
Niraj Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary, Technical Education department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Social Welfare department, he said.
Among the 50 KAS officers, the spokesman said Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors for Specified Wakafs and Specified Wakaf Properties, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.
Deputy Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Ashok Kumar Dogra (KAS) and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu, Anil Salgotra (KAS) were transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in Home department, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022