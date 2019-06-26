2 IAS Officials Dismissed, 9 IPS Officers Suspended on Corruption Charges in Last 5 Years: Govt
After obtaining sanction of the central government, the state government or investigating agency files the charge-sheets to prosecute the accused IAS / IPS officer before the court of law, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
During last five years, two officers of Indian Administrative Service have been dismissed on corruption charges, and nine officers of Indian Police Service have been suspended, Union MInister Jitendra Singh said.
During last five years, i.e., May 2014 to May 2019, sanction for prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was granted against 23 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and four officers of Indian Police Service (IPS), he said.
Recoveries are made from the officers in accordance with the decision of the court of law, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.
In another reply, Singh said 43,946 complaints were received by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) during the calendar years 2018 and 2019 (till May 31, 2019).
Of these, 41,755 complaints were disposed of, he said.
The action taken on these complaints included filing of 14,903 anonymous/ pseudonymous/vague/unverified complaints, forwarding of 26,463 complaints to the appropriate authorities with jurisdiction, and sending 389 complaints for inquiry to Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the minister said.
