Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 IAS Officials Dismissed, 9 IPS Officers Suspended on Corruption Charges in Last 5 Years: Govt

After obtaining sanction of the central government, the state government or investigating agency files the charge-sheets to prosecute the accused IAS / IPS officer before the court of law, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 IAS Officials Dismissed, 9 IPS Officers Suspended on Corruption Charges in Last 5 Years: Govt
During last five years, two officers of Indian Administrative Service have been dismissed on corruption charges, and nine officers of Indian Police Service have been suspended, Union MInister Jitendra Singh said.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two IAS officers have been dismissed and nine IPS officers suspended on corruption charges in the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

During last five years, i.e., May 2014 to May 2019, sanction for prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was granted against 23 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and four officers of Indian Police Service (IPS), he said.

After obtaining sanction of the central government, the state government or investigating agency files the charge-sheets to prosecute the accused IAS / IPS officer before the court of law, the minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Recoveries are made from the officers in accordance with the decision of the court of law, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

"During last five years, two officers of Indian Administrative Service have been dismissed on corruption charges, and nine officers of Indian Police Service have been suspended," he said.

In another reply, Singh said 43,946 complaints were received by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) during the calendar years 2018 and 2019 (till May 31, 2019).

Of these, 41,755 complaints were disposed of, he said.

The action taken on these complaints included filing of 14,903 anonymous/ pseudonymous/vague/unverified complaints, forwarding of 26,463 complaints to the appropriate authorities with jurisdiction, and sending 389 complaints for inquiry to Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the minister said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram