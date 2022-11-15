CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 IEDs Found Near Police Post in Jammu, Destroyed by Bomb Squad

PTI

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 11:03 IST

Jammu, India

Late on Monday evening, a patrol team found the backpack following which the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad called to examine it (Representative Image: ANI Twitter)

The weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near their Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area

Two improvised explosive devices found near a police post were destroyed on Tuesday in a controlled explosion on the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

The weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near their Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area, he said.

Late on Monday evening, a patrol team found the backpack following which the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad called to examine it, the police official said.

The squad found the two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with timers and later, they were destroyed in a controlled explosion around 12.25 am on Tuesday, the official said.

He said the timely detection of the IEDs, averted a major terror incident in Jammu.

The official said a case has been registered and further investigation is on, and did not rule out the possibility of airdropping of the IEDs by a drone from across the border.

first published:November 15, 2022, 11:02 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 11:03 IST