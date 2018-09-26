English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
19 IIT Roorkee Students on Uttarakhand Trek Reported Missing; Rescue Mission Underway
The incessant rains had triggered flash floods and landslides in the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, killing at least 11 people on Monday. There were rains also in Punjab and Uttarakhand.
(Representative photo/PTI)
Loading...
Even as about 50 IIT-students on a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul valley were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters on Tuesday, 19 IIT Roorkee students are reported missing in Uttarakhand.
The IIT Roorkee students had gone on a trekking trip from Gangi in Tehri to Kedarnath in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand.
Rudraprayag SP PN Meena said a rescue team is on alert and was waiting to get the location of the group.
The incessant rains had triggered flash floods and landslides in the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, killing at least 11 people on Monday.
There were rains also in Punjab and Uttarakhand.
Himachal remains badly affected. The severely damaged road from Kullu to Manali would be restored within a week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said after an aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Tuesday.
Water supply in Manali would be restored within three days, he said.
Supply of water and power has also been hit in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, officials said. In Kullu, 378 transformers were damaged, affecting power supply in about 40 per cent area of the district's area.
Thakur urged the Centre to release Rs 200 crore for immediate work on restoration of infrastructure.
He said the state has suffered Rs 1,230 crore in damage due to natural calamities earlier in the year.
The Himachal Pradesh government has already released Rs 230 crore to deal with damage after the recent rain.
The IIT Roorkee students had gone on a trekking trip from Gangi in Tehri to Kedarnath in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand.
Rudraprayag SP PN Meena said a rescue team is on alert and was waiting to get the location of the group.
The incessant rains had triggered flash floods and landslides in the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, killing at least 11 people on Monday.
There were rains also in Punjab and Uttarakhand.
Himachal remains badly affected. The severely damaged road from Kullu to Manali would be restored within a week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said after an aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Tuesday.
Water supply in Manali would be restored within three days, he said.
Supply of water and power has also been hit in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, officials said. In Kullu, 378 transformers were damaged, affecting power supply in about 40 per cent area of the district's area.
Thakur urged the Centre to release Rs 200 crore for immediate work on restoration of infrastructure.
He said the state has suffered Rs 1,230 crore in damage due to natural calamities earlier in the year.
The Himachal Pradesh government has already released Rs 230 crore to deal with damage after the recent rain.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela
- Not Just Leaking Kajol's 'Fake' Number, Here are Other Times Ajay Devgn Has 'Pranked' People in Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...