19 IIT Roorkee Students on Uttarakhand Trek Reported Missing; Rescue Mission Underway

Even as about 50 IIT-students on a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul valley were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters on Tuesday, 19 IIT Roorkee students are reported missing in Uttarakhand.The IIT Roorkee students had gone on a trekking trip from Gangi in Tehri to Kedarnath in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand.Rudraprayag SP PN Meena said a rescue team is on alert and was waiting to get the location of the group.The incessant rains had triggered flash floods and landslides in the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, killing at least 11 people on Monday.There were rains also in Punjab and Uttarakhand.Himachal remains badly affected. The severely damaged road from Kullu to Manali would be restored within a week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said after an aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Tuesday.Water supply in Manali would be restored within three days, he said.Supply of water and power has also been hit in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, officials said. In Kullu, 378 transformers were damaged, affecting power supply in about 40 per cent area of the district's area.Thakur urged the Centre to release Rs 200 crore for immediate work on restoration of infrastructure.He said the state has suffered Rs 1,230 crore in damage due to natural calamities earlier in the year.The Himachal Pradesh government has already released Rs 230 crore to deal with damage after the recent rain.