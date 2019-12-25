Jharkhand result tally
2 Indian Students Killed in Road Accident in Dubai
Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident.
Representative image.
Dubai: Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai in the early hours of Christmas Day on Wednesday, according to media reports. Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident, The Khaleej Times reported.
Both died on the spot, the paper said. While Krishnakumar was pursuing higher studies in the UK, Kumar was studying in a university in the US, it said. They were spending their university break in Dubai with family.
The two had completed their schooling in Delhi Private School, Dubai, the Gulf News reported.
