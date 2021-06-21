2 Indian Workers Allegedly Held Captive by Employer in Saudi Arabia

Kota (Rajasthan): Two Indian workers are being held captive by their employer in Yanbu city of Saudi Arabia despite an assurance by authorities that they will be allowed to return by April-end, a local Congress leader alleged on Monday and appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene.

Gaffar Mohammed (49) of Bundi district and Vishram Jatav (46) of Bharatpur district had gone to Saudi Arabia over three years ago on a work agreement, which expired in November 2020. They requested their employer to send them back to India.

However, it is alleged, the two were held captive under inhuman conditions, and the issue was brought to the notice of the central government. "The PMO website, on complaint number PMOPG/D/2021/0105100, dated April 3, 2021, responded that the case was closed on April 26, 2021 as the sponsor of the two Indians granted them the permission for exit by end of the month (April)," Charmesh Sharma, Congress' Bundi district vice president, claimed.

"The fact is that the two Indians are still living in captivity," Sharma said and claimed he had spoken to them four days ago over the phone where they again narrated their plight. Sharma said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in the matter and ensure the safe and immediate release of the two Indians.

"The two labourers have somehow managed to survive on leftovers given to them by other others labourers out of pity," he said.

