English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Indians Held in Washington State for Staying Illegally
The US Border Patrol said they encountered the Indian nationals during a routine immigration check operations of all passengers at a bus terminal in Spokane, Washington.
The US Border Patrol said they encountered the Indian nationals during a routine immigration check operations of all passengers at a bus terminal in Spokane, Washington.
Washington: US border patrol agents have arrested two Indian nationals on charges of illegally staying in the country, the law enforcement agency said today.
The two persons, arrested over the weekend, are now being processed for removal, the agency said in a media release.
The US Border Patrol said they encountered the Indian nationals during a routine immigration check operations of all passengers at a bus terminal in Spokane, Washington.
Agents spoke with one individual who presented an expired B-2 tourist visa issued more than an year ago. They took the man into custody due to his expired visa, the release stated.
The B-2 visa is issued for short visits to the US for vacation or medical treatment.
Agents determined the other individual illegally crossed into the US from Mexico in May 2011. Investigation revealed he was also in possession of a fraudulent social security card.
Both individuals were processed for removal and transported to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma to await their immigration hearing.
"The use of fake documents, while commonly used, is often difficult to detect due to the limited amount of interaction that our agents have with the public while conducting enforcement operations at the transportation facility," patrol agent in-charge Zach Crosson said.
Also Watch
The two persons, arrested over the weekend, are now being processed for removal, the agency said in a media release.
The US Border Patrol said they encountered the Indian nationals during a routine immigration check operations of all passengers at a bus terminal in Spokane, Washington.
Agents spoke with one individual who presented an expired B-2 tourist visa issued more than an year ago. They took the man into custody due to his expired visa, the release stated.
The B-2 visa is issued for short visits to the US for vacation or medical treatment.
Agents determined the other individual illegally crossed into the US from Mexico in May 2011. Investigation revealed he was also in possession of a fraudulent social security card.
Both individuals were processed for removal and transported to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma to await their immigration hearing.
"The use of fake documents, while commonly used, is often difficult to detect due to the limited amount of interaction that our agents have with the public while conducting enforcement operations at the transportation facility," patrol agent in-charge Zach Crosson said.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...