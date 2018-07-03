English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Indians on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Die Due to Inclement Weather; Many Stranded
The pilgrims were battling an inclement weather with scores stranded at various points in the route. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Leela Narayanan Mandredath and 57-year-old Satya Lakshmi Narayan Subba Rao.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, two middle-aged Indian pilgrims have died during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra due to extreme weather conditions.
The pilgrims were battling an inclement weather with scores stranded at various points in the route. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Leela Narayanan Mandredath and 57-year-old Satya Lakshmi Narayan Subba Rao. Narayan was a native of Kerala and Rao was from Andhra Pradesh.
Highly-placed sources stated Narayanan passed away on Monday morning in Simikot and her body is being brought back to Kathmandu. Rao’s body reached Nepal earlier on Tuesday. He, too, had passed away on Monday.
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is monitoring the situation along the Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal). It has also pressed in services to ensure proper food, medicine, water supplies to the pilgrims.
As per government estimates, about 525 pilgrims were stranded in Simikot, 550 in Hilsa and another 500 in Tibet. The weather conditions still remains rough with very little chance of flights operations for rescue attempts.
The Indian mission had placed its representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot to be in touch with all pilgrim on the route.
Authorities were in touch with police officials and all other relevant personnel to ensure safe and proper evacuation of the stranded pilgrims. Additionally, al tour operators have been asked to try and hold the pilgrims back in Tibet side since the medical and civic facilities on the Nepal side are inadequate. They have further been told to prioritize clearing Hilsa area due the minimal infrastructure available in the area.
The authorities are also looking at alternative evacuating routes like Simikot-Surkhet/Simikot-Jumla/Simikot-Mugu. The Nepal Army might also be called in for help.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
