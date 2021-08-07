CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» 2 Injured as Building Collapses in Northeast Delhi, 4 Feared Trapped
1-MIN READ

2 Injured as Building Collapses in Northeast Delhi, 4 Feared Trapped

Four people are suspected to be buried under the debris. Image for representation. (ANI)

Four people are suspected to be buried under the debris. Image for representation. (ANI)

According to officials, the fire department received a call around 1.30 pm about the building collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Two people were injured after a two-storey building collapsed on Saturday in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said. Police said the injured were rushed to hospital. According to officials, the fire department received a call around 1.30 pm about the building collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The two-storey building, having shops on the ground floor, collapsed. Four people are suspected to be buried under the debris. One person was taken out by the public and another one was taken out by Delhi Fire Services officials. They were rushed to the hospital, DFS, Director, Atul Garg said. Search operation is still underway, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 07, 2021, 16:46 IST